Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,684,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,372,000 after acquiring an additional 287,904 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $179.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

