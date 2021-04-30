Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 45.2% in April

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.6426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

