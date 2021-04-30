Alien Worlds Tops 1-Day Volume of $112.06 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $392.74 million and approximately $112.06 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 114.5% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00285492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.56 or 0.01097795 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.00713184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,161.81 or 1.00147430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,153,165,564 coins and its circulating supply is 842,442,061 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

