Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $593.69.

ALGN stock traded down $6.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $597.59. 19,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $563.97 and its 200 day moving average is $524.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

