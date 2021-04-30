ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Update

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jess M. Ravich sold 276,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $497,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,737,770 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALJ Regional stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.51% of ALJ Regional as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.67. ALJ Regional has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 17.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

