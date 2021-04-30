Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Issues Earnings Results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

