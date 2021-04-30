AllianceBernstein (AB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AllianceBernstein (NYSE: AB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2021 – AllianceBernstein had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

4/13/2021 – AllianceBernstein had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/6/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – AllianceBernstein had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/31/2021 – AllianceBernstein had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/29/2021 – AllianceBernstein was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

3/26/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/26/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

3/25/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/25/2021 – AllianceBernstein was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,248. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,201,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $5,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

