AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend by 31.0% over the last three years.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

