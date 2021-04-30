Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.21.

Shares of TSE AP.UN remained flat at $C$42.83 during trading on Friday. 79,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$41.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.50 and a one year high of C$44.15. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,298.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

