Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 75,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,852. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 140,696 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,874 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $10,882,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

