Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,852. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $14,788,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

