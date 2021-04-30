Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $19.35 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $19.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $14.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,127.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $20.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $25.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $91.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $24.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $22.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $24.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $105.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $126.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,450.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,296.01 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,902.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

