Alphabet Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $18.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $18.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $16.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,850.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $94.86 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,450.20.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,161.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,902.55. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

