Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00. The stock had previously closed at $2,307.12, but opened at $2,427.31. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet shares last traded at $2,426.90, with a volume of 26,432 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,479.79.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,911.10. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

