Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $2,850.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $18.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $94.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price target (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

GOOGL traded down $40.58 on Wednesday, reaching $2,352.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,739. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,902.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

