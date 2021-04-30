Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $34.58 on Monday, hitting $2,358.18. 38,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,739. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,296.01 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,902.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

