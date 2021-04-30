Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $36.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,356.76. 112,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,161.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,902.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.