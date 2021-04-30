Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,479.79.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,406.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,173.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,911.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

