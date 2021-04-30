Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. Altabancorp has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

