AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.00.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$22.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The firm has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.55 and a 12 month high of C$22.75.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

