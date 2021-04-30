Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 67,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Altice USA by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 91,541 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Altice USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Altice USA by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

