Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $528.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altimmune will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Altimmune by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altimmune by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

