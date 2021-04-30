Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strength in Altra Industrial’s defense and transportation markets is expected to drive its top line in the quarters ahead. Also, diversified businesses, focus on deleveraging the balance sheet, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies will favor the company. For 2021, Altra Industrial anticipates sales to be $1,790-$1,830 million, higher than $1,726 million in 2020. However, weakness across multiple end markets, including commercial aerospace, metals, mining and others, is concerning. In addition, a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses might put pressure on the company’s margins in the quarters ahead. Despite a healthy liquidity position, the company’s huge debt level is also concerning. In the past three months, Altra Industrial’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $63.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -212.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.