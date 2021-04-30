Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 430,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

