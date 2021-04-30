Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after buying an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

MO stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. 205,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,020. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

