ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 312.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXO traded down $9.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. 408,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,526. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85.

ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

