ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.92 and last traded at $67.13. Approximately 2,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 231,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.66.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

