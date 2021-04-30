Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

AMZN stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,218.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.