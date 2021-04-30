Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.25 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%.

AMZN traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $3,467.42. 6,907,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,072.33.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.