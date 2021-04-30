Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $19.06. 3,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.89 million, a P/E ratio of 320.50 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

