American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after acquiring an additional 274,639 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 87.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

