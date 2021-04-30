American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $153.08. 53,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.