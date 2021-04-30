American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the March 31st total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERBB remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,877,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,081,156. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

American Green Company Profile

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

