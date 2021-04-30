American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Earns Neutral Rating from Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $120.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

