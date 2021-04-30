American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.77. 1,597,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

