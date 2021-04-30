AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $121.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

