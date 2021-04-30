Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 8.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.20. 70,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average of $236.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

