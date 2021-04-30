Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.51. 23,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The company has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

