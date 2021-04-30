Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after buying an additional 412,976 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.75. 54,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average of $236.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

