Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Sell Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their sell rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.23.

AMGN stock traded up $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $238.54. The company had a trading volume of 53,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,705,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

