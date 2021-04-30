Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.41 billion.Amgen also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.23.

AMGN stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

