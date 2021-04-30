Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $296.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $301.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.10. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

