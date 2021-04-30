Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Holdings Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

AMRX opened at $5.67 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.