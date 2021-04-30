Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will report $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.75. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 296.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 302,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,255. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

