Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.43. Foot Locker posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 258.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 60.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,988 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

