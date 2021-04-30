Analysts Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to announce $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $12.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,731,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

GPI stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.43. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.74. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

