Analysts Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.94. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.27. 518,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,635. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

