Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

Shares of PH stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.05. 15,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.73. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $323.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.