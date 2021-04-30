Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,496,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.68. 21,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.68, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

