Analysts Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

NMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 35,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

